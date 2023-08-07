SIA seeks public help to investigate Neelkanth Ganjoo murder case

Srinagar: To unearth the larger criminal conspiracy behind murder of Retired Judge, Neelkanth Ganjoo three decades ago, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), through a communique, has appealed all persons familiar with facts or circumstances of this murder case to come forward and share any account of events which has direct or indirect bearing on the investigation of the instant case.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the communique adds that the identity of all such persons should be kept completely hidden and protected besides all useful and relevant information be suitably rewarded.

The statemen said that people have been asked to contact on 8899004976 or on email sspsia-kmr@jkpolice.gov.in for having any information related to this murder case.