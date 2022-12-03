SIA seizes Rs 29 lakh, cheque books, digital devices

“The case pertains to members of Al-Badar based in Pakistan who with active support and connivance of Pakistani agencies, hostile to India, under a well-knit criminal conspiracy with some identified persons and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in Kashmir are raising funds for furtherance of terror activities in J&K. The money so raised is passed on or transferred through financial markets or through unregulated channels and through cash couriers,” the SIA statement said.

“In furtherance to this nexus, the network so created have successfully infringed upon various persons of varied background either with or without their knowledge to act as cash couriers. As a part of this conspiracy, terror funding module have created many sleeper cells and OGWs in different parts of Kashmir who are facilitating passing on money to various terrorist organisations in J&K through banks, unregulated channels, and cash couriers. The money so received by terrorist organisations in J&K is not only used for furthering of terrorist, unlawful, and illegal activities but is also given to OGWs to motivate youth to join terrorist ranks and sustaining of terror ecosystem with an ulterior goal of secession J&K from the Union of India.”

It said that the analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation.

“The searches are aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in Kashmir by identifying OGWs supporting and abetting terrorism,” the SIA statement said.