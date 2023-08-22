SIA tightens noose against narcotic smugglers

Srinagar: The Special Designated NIA Court, Srinagar on Tuesday declared six members of a narco-terror module as proclaimed offenders.
The action comes in wake of their involvement in cross-border smuggling of narcotics in collaboration with Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) operatives from across the border.
The illicit drugs were subsequently distributed among the youth while the proceeds were used to fuel terror activities by financing and strengthening the activities of the LeT and HM terrorist organisations. Officials of the SIA said here that during the investigation of the case FIR No 19/2022, the SIA Kashmir successfully dismantled a narco terror module and apprehended several of its members.
They said, among these were Rubeena Nazir from Sopore and central jail detainee Ishfaq Ahmad Mir.
“These individuals were found to be operating the narco terror module with terror handlers located across the border,” the SIA officials said. “While six members of the module have already been apprehended, several others have been identified and are currently under active pursuit.”
The SIA has been tracking down the accused who remain at large.
Multiple locations across J&K have been subject to raids as part of these ongoing operations, and among them some individuals have been absconding.
The special designated NIA Court declared six members of the narco-terror module as proclaimed offenders after the SIA apprised the court about the investigation conducted so far.
Those who have been declared proclaimed offenders are Abdul Rashid Bhat, son of Ghulam Muhammad Bhat of Lakripora Padgampora, Awantipora; Abdul Rashid Mir, son of Muhammad Sultan Mir of Amargrah, Sopore; Sageer Ahmad Poswal, son of Nazir Ahmad Poswal of Amrohi, Kupwara; Iftikhar Ahmad Sheikh, son of Abdul Lateef Sheikh of Amrohi, Kupwara; Basharat Ahmad Poswal, son of Muhammad Sadiq of Karnah, Kupwara; and Javid Ahmad Thakkar alias Raja Thakkar, son of Tasaduq Hussain Thakkar of Barhon Thanamandi Rajouri.
“We are leaving no stone unturned in our quest to apprehend the absconding offenders,” the SIA officials said. “SIA Kashmir stands firm in its commitment to ensure that these individuals are brought to justice at the earliest possible time.”