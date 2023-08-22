SIA tightens noose against narcotic smugglers

Srinagar: The Special Designated NIA Court, Srinagar on Tuesday declared six members of a narco-terror module as proclaimed offenders.

The action comes in wake of their involvement in cross-border smuggling of narcotics in collaboration with Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) operatives from across the border.

The illicit drugs were subsequently distributed among the youth while the proceeds were used to fuel terror activities by financing and strengthening the activities of the LeT and HM terrorist organisations. Officials of the SIA said here that during the investigation of the case FIR No 19/2022, the SIA Kashmir successfully dismantled a narco terror module and apprehended several of its members.

They said, among these were Rubeena Nazir from Sopore and central jail detainee Ishfaq Ahmad Mir.