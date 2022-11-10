SIA tightens screws on JeI

Srinagar: Tightening the screws on Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police identified its 188 properties worth crores of rupees and seized nine of those properties worth Rs 2.58 crore.

A statement of SIA issued here said that the SIA has identified huge assets of the banned JeI throughout J&K worth hundreds of crore of rupees.

“Today in district Shopian, properties at nine locations worth Rs 2,58,03,333 after being notified by District Magistrate Shopian on the recommendation of SIA J&K have been sealed with restrictions on usage and entry,” the SIA statement said.

It said that to choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India's sovereignty, these properties belonging or held by the banned JeI J&K in district Shopian of south Kashmir had been notified by District Magistrate Shopian vide Notification No DCS/ARA/2022 /467-73 dated November 7, 22, followed by administrative order No DCS/ARA/474-80 dated November 9, 2022, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and Notification No 14017/7/2019 dated February 28, 2019, of Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

“These premises and structures have been sealed and entry and usage prohibited,” the statement quoted the notification as having read.

It said that besides ‘red entry’ to this effect had been made in the relevant revenue records.