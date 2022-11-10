SIA tightens screws on JeI

Srinagar: Tightening the screws on Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police identified its 188 properties worth crores of rupees and seized nine of those properties worth Rs 2.58 crore.
A statement of SIA issued here said that the SIA has identified huge assets of the banned JeI throughout J&K worth hundreds of crore of rupees.
“Today in district Shopian, properties at nine locations worth Rs 2,58,03,333 after being notified by District Magistrate Shopian on the recommendation of SIA J&K have been sealed with restrictions on usage and entry,” the SIA statement said.
It said that to choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India's sovereignty, these properties belonging or held by the banned JeI J&K in district Shopian of south Kashmir had been notified by District Magistrate Shopian vide Notification No DCS/ARA/2022 /467-73 dated November 7, 22, followed by administrative order No DCS/ARA/474-80 dated November 9, 2022, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and Notification No 14017/7/2019 dated February 28, 2019, of Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
“These premises and structures have been sealed and entry and usage prohibited,” the statement quoted the notification as having read.
It said that besides ‘red entry’ to this effect had been made in the relevant revenue records.
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTIES
The SIA statement identified the seized properties to be, “Land measuring 2 kanal and 15 marlas vide Survey No 291 land under the title JeI Ameer District Abdul Hamid, son of Muhammad Yaseen Ganie of Nadigam, Shopian. Land measuring 7 marlas vide Survey No 288 land under the title JeT through Ameer District Shahzada Aurangzeb, son of Hakeem Ghulam Nabi Shah of Chitragam. Land measuring 7 Marlas and 3 Sirsal vide Survey No 813/289 land under the title JeI through Ameer District Shahzada Aurangzeb. Land measuring 16 marlas and 7 Marlas vide Survey No 693/290 land under the title jeI through Ameer District Shahzada Aurangzeb. Land measuring 1 kanal and 7 marlas vide Survey No 293 under construction building under the title JeI through Ameer District Shahzada Aurangzeb. Land measuring 4 marlas and 2 marlas possession only under the title JeI J&K, Shopian, 4-storey building JEI office already sealed, Land measuring 17 Marlas vide Survey No 292 land under the title JeI through Ameer District Muhammad Sultan, son of Mohda Wani of Nownagar, Tral. Land measuring 17 marlas vide Survey No 199 land under the title JeI through Ameer District Shahzada Aurangzeb. Land measuring 1 kanal and 8 marlas possession only under the title Iqra Public School through Falahi Aam Trust Shopian, 2-storey abandoned school building.”
The SIA statement said that the properties in Shopian of JeI were the first to be notified in a series of properties belonging to JeI in all the districts of J&K as Shopain has a lot of significance vis-à-vis JeI.
It said that Saadudin Tarabali and Ghulam Ahmad Ahrar were the first to organise an Ijtima (religious gathering) at Badami Bagh Shopian in 1942 well before the first all-India Ijtima of Jammat-e-Islami at Pathankot in 1945.
The statement said that Amir-e-Jamaat Abdul Hamid Ganaie also hails from district Shopian and the clarion call of dismantling the support structure of terror in J&K had to emanate from Shopain.
It said that this would end up in a crescendo as the fight against terror networks and unlawful associations progresses.
The SIA statement said that the action would uproot the menace of terror funding to a great extent in J&K besides being a stepping stone in ensuring the rule of law and a society without fear.
It said that the SIA had identified 188 JeI properties across J&K which were to be notified during the further course of action to be undertaken.
The statement said that these properties were seized as a result of the investigation of case FIR No 17 of 2019 under Sections 10, 11, and 13 of Police Station Batamaloo being investigated by the SIA.
It said that the SIA had preliminarily identified numerous properties purchased or acquired by JeI worth hundreds of crores of rupees.
The statement said that in the first installment, after verification on the ground, SIA had chosen district Shopian, the district with maximum Jamaat penetration, and after confirming that nine different landed and in some cases land-cum-house properties were indeed under the ownership or control of JeI.
It said that the SIA submitted evidence before the District Magistrate of Shopian who expelled the JeI from entering or using these nine properties under Section 8 of UAPA.