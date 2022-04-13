SIA to probe Hawala money case involving former J&K minister

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency will probe the high profile hawala money case in which former minister Jatinder Singh alias 'Babu Singh' is the main accused, officials said on Wednesday.

Singh, the main accused in the case related to the recent recovery of hawala money meant for subversive activities, was arrested from Kathua district on April 9, a police officer said.

He was at large since March 31 after the police busted the hawala racket here and issued a lookout notice for him on April 6.