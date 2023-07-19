Siachen Blaze | Army officer dies, 3 soldiers injured

New Delhi: An Army officer died while three soldiers sustained injuries in a fire accident in the Siachen glacier on Wednesday.

“In a fire accident in the Siachen glacier today, one officer lost his life while three soldiers were injured. The injured have been safely evacuated from there to hospital,” Defence PRO, Leh Lt Col P S Sidhu said.

He said that the Regiment Medical Officer Capt Anshuman Singh succumbed to serious burn injuries during the incident.

“Three other personnel suffered smoke inhalation and second-degree burns,” the official said.

"They have been safely air evacuated for further treatment. The condition of the injured personnel is reported to be stable," Lt Col Sidhu said.

The incident took place at around 3 am.