SIA’s assault on terror, anti-national network

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency ( SIA) on Thursday presented a chargesheet against a person involved in illegal cross border,LoC activities and constantly sharing information relating to Indian strategic assets.

“The State Investigation Agency has presented chargesheet before the Ld. Court of 3rd Addl. Session Judge Jammu in case FIR No. 05/2021.

The FIR was registered in Police Station JIC Jammu on 14-11-2021 on the information that one Mohd. Rafiq Khan, S/O Abdul Qayoom, R/O Panjgrain (Ghambir Brahmana) Tehsil Manjakot, Distt. Rajouri is involved in illegal cross border/LoC activities and is in contact with Abdul Hameed Khan (suspected to be ISI agent) presently residing in Kotli POK, and constantly sharing information relating to Indian strategic assets in District Rajouri/Poonch through encrypted social media applications and VoIP.

Resultantly, instant case was registered under section 18 UA (P) Act 1967 read with section 3 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 against Mohd. Rafiq Khan,” said a statement.