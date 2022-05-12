SIA’s assault on terror, anti-national network

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency ( SIA) on Thursday presented a chargesheet against a person involved in illegal cross border,LoC activities and constantly sharing information relating to Indian strategic assets.
“The State Investigation Agency has presented chargesheet before the Ld. Court of 3rd Addl. Session Judge Jammu in case FIR No. 05/2021.
The FIR was registered in Police Station JIC Jammu on 14-11-2021 on the information that one Mohd. Rafiq Khan, S/O Abdul Qayoom, R/O Panjgrain (Ghambir Brahmana) Tehsil Manjakot, Distt. Rajouri is involved in illegal cross border/LoC activities and is in contact with Abdul Hameed Khan (suspected to be ISI agent) presently residing in Kotli POK, and constantly sharing information relating to Indian strategic assets in District Rajouri/Poonch through encrypted social media applications and VoIP.
Resultantly, instant case was registered under section 18 UA (P) Act 1967 read with section 3 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 against Mohd. Rafiq Khan,” said a statement.
“The Investigation has revealed a well knitted conspiracy by Pakistani agents of LeT to destabilize the Government in the State of Punjab and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Mohd. Rafiq Khan on the instructions of his Pakistani handler, Abdul Hameed Khan had deposited Rs.10,000/- in the account of one Darshan Singh of Sangroor Punjab,” the statement said.
“The account number of Darshan Singh was provided to Mohd. Rafiq Khan by Gurpal Singh. This Gurpal Singh has a criminal background and had developed friendly relationship with one Sajid Bukhari, who is a Pakistani national lodged in Sangroor Jail alongwith Gurpal Singh. Since Gurpal Singh was in need of money, so after his release and deportation, Sajid Bukhari cultivated Gurpal Singh and introduced Gurpal Singh with Abdul Hameed Khan and other Pakistani handlers. Since, Mohd. Rafiq Khan was desirous to join terrorist ranks in Pakistan/PoK he even attempted to cross over by legitimate means through Wagha Border but he was stopped by Indian Immigration Authorities. Now, Mohd. Rafiq Khan was planning to illegally cross over through fence and he had shared a video of India strategic LoC locations with Abdul Hameed Khan and in order to win over the faith of Abdul Hameed Khan. Mohd. Rafiq transferred Rs.10,000/- to Darshan Singh on the instructions of Abdul Hameed Khan, so that Abdul Hameed Khan facilitates Mohd. Rafiq Khan in illegally crossing the fence through Kanga Gali,” the statement added.
The amount of Rs.10,000/- was provided in the account of Darshan Singh because Gurpal Singh had borrowed the said amount from Darshan Singh and Gurpal Singh provided the account number of Darshan Singh to Abdul Hameed Khan and Mohd. Rafiq Khan directly, to cover his identity by directly providing Darshan Singh’s bank account number to them, said the statement.
“Substantial digital evidence has emerged during investigation wherein Gurpal Singh and various other Pak handlers have been sharing anti-Indian and pro Khalistani content. Abdul Hameed Khan in his social media chat/audio clips recovered from the phone of Gurpal Singh is observed to have tutored him (Gurpal Singh) regarding the sale of chitta (narcotic) in Punjab to earn maximum profit and to utilized the same for radicalization of youth and for meeting his (Gurpal Singh’s) personal expenses. The chat specifically mentioned that chitta is available @ Rs.14 Lakhs per kg if delivered in Rajouri and can be sold @ Rs.60-70 Lakhs in Punjab. The chat regarding arrangement of a pistol is also retrieved from the mobile phone of Gurpal Singh. Some of the content in the form of WhatsApp chat/voice notes retrieved from the mobile phone of Gurpal Singh is reproduced: “Pakistan Zindabad and Khalistan Zindabad”, “asli maza to tab aaayega jab Khalistan banega, puri duniya ki sarkaarein hamare sath hai sivaaye ghatiya desh Hindustan aur Hindustan ki sarkar” the statement added.
“Offences u/s 13, 17, 18, 39, of UA (P) Act 1967 and section 3 of Official Secrets Act 1923 have been established against Rajouri based Mohd. Rafiq Khan and Punjab based Gurpal Singh whereas, sections 13,17,18, 20, 38 under UA (P) Act 1967 have been established against PoK based Abdul Hameed Khan. The investigation in respect of the other suspects and associates of above named accused, who are in Pakistan is going on, which includes various symmetric contacts (Pakistani handlers) saved in the mobile phone of Gurpal Singh. These Pakistani handlers have instigated Gurpal Singh for spreading separatist ideology and anti-national sentiments, for which Govt. of India has been approached for accord of sanction for filing Letters Rogatory through the Court addressed to Pakistani Central Authority for investigation in Pakistan to establishing the identity of Pakistani elements inimical to India and their associates in India,” it said.