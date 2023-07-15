Sick yatri overwhelmed with compassionate care extended by healthcare staff

“It is all in a day’s work for us – treating yatris with compassion and care. No doubt, some words of appreciation re-energise us,” the team said.

The video of the Yatri is being circulated over social media.

Visibly still breathless, he narrates how he developed dyspnea when he reached the ‘Upper Cave’ area, after having travelled for more than 12 hours from Baltal base camp.

“I complained about breathlessness to an officer. And the officer lifted me to bring me to the medical facility,” he says. “At the facility, everyone was on their toes, to check my blood pressure, run an ECG, and administer oxygen.”

Sharma says that the facilities and immediacy with which he was attended to was unparalleled and he had not even seen anything like this in the “five star hospitals of Delhi”.

“May be I would be perceived as speaking out of emotions, but I have really seen ‘Jeete Jaagte Bhagwan as medical staff’ even before reaching the holy cave,” he says. The daughter of the yatri is also heard extending words of gratitude towards the staff for “taking care of all of us”.

She says the family was provided food and accommodation, and even clothes to wear by the staff. “The doctor gave me his own cap to keep my head warm, rubbed my feet to warm me,” Sharma says. The family has appreciated and thanked the medical staff on duty for the yatra for “taking care of all the yatris, and not just them with compassion and care”.