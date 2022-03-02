Sighting of Hangul herd in Dachigam brings cheer to conservationists

"When I see a Hangul herd like this in Dachigam, the future seems bright!" Naqash posted alongside the video on Twitter.

Pertinent to mention that in an encouraging sign, a herd of 6 to 8 Hangul had been sighted in Naranag forest area of Wangath in Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on July 28, 2020.

Meanwhile, the fresh sighting of a large herd of Kashmir Stag, known locally as Hangul, an endangered species, has given hope that the conservation efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir government have started yielding positive results.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Naqash said that this is a positive and encouraging sign that a large herd of Kashmir Stag or Hangul has been sighted here.