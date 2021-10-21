Sindh river demarcation | HC asks 2 top officers to file compliance or appear in person

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday directed Secretary Revenue and Secretary Irrigation and Flood Control Department, J&K, to inform it as to what has been done till date for the demarcation of the river Sindh.

Hearing on its own motion a Public Interest Litigation, a bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar directed the two officers to personally attend the court on November 15 and explain the reasons for not completing the demarcation in case the reports were not filed within a period of three weeks.