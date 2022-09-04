Sinha extends greetings on Teachers’ Day

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday greeted the teachers across Jammu and Kashmir on Teachers’ Day.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in a message, the LG said, “Teacher is another name of wisdom and in our ancient tradition teachers are placed at the same platform as God. A teacher is a mind and all the knowledge of new generations and they have made an unparallel contribution in nation building. I am full of gratitude for their invaluable contribution to nurturing the power of the human mind and inculcating indomitable spirit in the students. I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.”

Teachers’ Day is observed on the birthday of the great educationist and former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.