Sinha inaugurates additional office block of ACB Headquarters in Srinagar

Anti Corruption Bureau is working tirelessly to prevent and investigate corruption-related matters and ensure transparency in the governance system, besides taking various measures to deal effectively with the menace of corruption, the Lt Governor observed.

Grievance redressal and preventive mechanism have added a new dimension to the vigilance work to curb malpractices. Initiatives like Satark Nagrik application and Departmental Vigilance Officers portal are playing a key role in the effective and right dissemination of information to all stakeholders, and have led to better vigilance work, said the Lt Governor.