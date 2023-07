Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday paid obeisance at Mata Roop Bhawani Temple at Cheshma Shahi in Srinagar.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inside the temple premises, the LG offered prayers and participated in the Yagya organised on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima.

He also interacted with the devotees and extended his hearty greetings on the auspicious occasion.