Sinha reviews LG’s Sustainable Development Fellowship

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the Lieutenant Governor's Sustainable Development Fellowship (LGSDF) programme here at Raj Bhawan.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Sinha observed that the LGSDF programme provides a unique opportunity to talented young professionals to contribute to strategic planning and implementation of development policies.
He directed the IIT Jammu and Higher Education Department to engage with the fellows regularly to address their concerns, capacity building, encourage independent ideas, and integrate a holistic approach to make the programmes more effective in terms of impact and outcome.
The LGSDF programme fellows briefed the chair in detail about their work and contributions through a series of presentations and shared their ideas for traffic management and urban development.
During the interaction with the fellows from different areas of specialisation, the LG said that the initiative intended to link young talents with governance and public policy and nurture the young professionals to contribute to the greater good of society.
Another aspect was to bring the common man at the center of the government’s priorities by bridging the gap of knowledge and wisdom within the new generation, he said.
The LG recalled that last year when this fellowship was started in J&K, the view was that the administration and its various departments would not merely act as mediators but would prefer independent thinking in formulating development works.
“Our aim was that the young generation should work on the projects of Srinagar and Jammu Smart Cities, on tourism with global thinking and local perspective and that the administration, as well as common citizens, should benefit from it,” he said.
Observing that youth had a completely different mindset and vision for urban mobility, smart schools, and other developmental aspects, the LG said 25 new initiatives taken by all the nine LGSDF fellows and their contribution to policy-making in different areas would be unprejudiced and unbiased.
He advised all the mentors and reporting authorities to see the fellowship as an incubation model to find innovative solutions by working on the ideas as per given targets according to the needs of the departments, administration, and common citizens, and contribute to the journey of the prosperity of J&K.
Noting that each individual possesses a different potential, the LG said that the fellowship should become a perfect medium for expanding that potential.
He called for prioritising the most urgent of challenges and finding sustainable solutions.
“A new invention, innovative idea, or science is born when a person gathers the courage to go into the unknown. As such, a few such tasks should be given to them through workshops or through mentors, which will help the administration in achieving the target of Sustainable Development Goals and triggering creativity and ingenuity,” the LG said.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department Rohit Kansal; Principal Secretary to Lt Governor Nitishwar Kumar; Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department Sarmad Hafeez; Administrative Secretary, Culture Department Zubair Ahmad; Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation Rahul Yadav and Commissioner SMC Athar Aamir Khan attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.