Sinha reviews LG’s Sustainable Development Fellowship

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the Lieutenant Governor's Sustainable Development Fellowship (LGSDF) programme here at Raj Bhawan.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Sinha observed that the LGSDF programme provides a unique opportunity to talented young professionals to contribute to strategic planning and implementation of development policies.

He directed the IIT Jammu and Higher Education Department to engage with the fellows regularly to address their concerns, capacity building, encourage independent ideas, and integrate a holistic approach to make the programmes more effective in terms of impact and outcome.

The LGSDF programme fellows briefed the chair in detail about their work and contributions through a series of presentations and shared their ideas for traffic management and urban development.