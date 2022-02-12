Sinkhole in Brengi stream in Kokernag disrupts flow of water

Anantnag: A sinkhole in the Brengi stream at Wandevalgam village of Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district has disrupted the water flow posing threat to flora and fauna downstream.

The vertical hole, experts believe is a natural phenomenon developed due to the gradual dissolution of limestone rocks in the river.

A whirlpool is formed and the entire water discharges into this hole. This is the second such instance in the recent past in the area.