SIT formed to locate missing AEE in Baramulla

Baramulla: Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the mysterious disappearance of Assistant Executive Engineer, S Gurmeet Singh.

DySP Headquarters, Baramulla, would head the SIT. The senior engineer of the R&B Department, Baramulla, went missing Friday afternoon from Baramulla town.

His family members said he had gone to attend some official meeting in Baramulla town on Friday, but failed to report back home in the evening.

His family later lodged a missing report at Police Station Baramulla following which Police started a search operation to trace the missing engineer.

Police found his abandoned car at a location between Baramulla Eco Park and Sheeri town by the side of River Jhelum.

The mobile phone of the officer was found inside the vehicle on a flight mode. The engineer originally belongs to Rafiabad area, but is presently living at Kantbagh, Baramulla.

His disappearance has left the town residents in shock, prompting swift and comprehensive action by the authorities.