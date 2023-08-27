SIT formed to locate missing AEE in Baramulla

Baramulla: Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the mysterious disappearance of Assistant Executive Engineer, S Gurmeet Singh.
DySP Headquarters, Baramulla, would head the SIT. The senior engineer of the R&B Department, Baramulla, went missing Friday afternoon from Baramulla town.
His family members said he had gone to attend some official meeting in Baramulla town on Friday, but failed to report back home in the evening.
His family later lodged a missing report at Police Station Baramulla following which Police started a search operation to trace the missing engineer.
Police found his abandoned car at a location between Baramulla Eco Park and Sheeri town by the side of River Jhelum.
The mobile phone of the officer was found inside the vehicle on a flight mode. The engineer originally belongs to Rafiabad area, but is presently living at Kantbagh, Baramulla.
His disappearance has left the town residents in shock, prompting swift and comprehensive action by the authorities.
Police have been collaborating with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), deploying a highly trained dog squad, and employing state-of-the-art drone surveillance technology.
These measures are being taken to uncover any potential leads and find the missing engineer.
Police have appealed to the public to cooperate and assist in any way possible to aid in the search for the missing engineer.
"If you have any information related to his disappearance or whereabouts, please contact the following mobile numbers of Police: 9596767703, SHO PS Baramulla: 9596767710, PCR Baramulla: 9596767768,” a statement of the Police issued here said.
Meanwhile, an official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Baramulla district administration has expressed deep concern over the missing of AEE Gurmeet Singh in Baramulla.
“The district administration Baramulla shares sympathy with the family of the engineer who went missing in an unfortunate incident that took place on August 25. The administration is determined and hopeful to trace out his whereabouts,” the statement said.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla paid a visit to his family and assured the family of all possible help.