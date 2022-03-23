Sitharaman corners Congress on killing of KPs

The Finance Minister also told the opposition that Governor Jagmohan (in his first tenure) in July 1989 had warned the then state government regarding the danger of terrorism.

"Is it not true that even Jagmohan Ji, in his first phase of being Governor when he was asked to leave in July 1989, didn't he warn authorities at that time itself that the dark cloud of terrorists are really overpowering J&K, and necessary steps have to be taken by the state government," the minister said.

While she was referring to the killings of 1989, certain opposition members asked her to focus her reply on the Budget. To this Sitharaman said even the speeches of opposition members too were focused on Kashmir File' (movie) and not on the Budget, therefore, she has every right to reply on all issues.

The minister also told the House that after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, terror activities have significantly declined, and development works are happening in the Union Territory. After the removal of Article 370, the Union Territories of Ladhak, and Jammu and Kashmir, were carved out from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.