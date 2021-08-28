Situation better in J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

He further said, "It's the exercise they had been doing before so that shutdowns happen, people suffer... that is why civilians are killed and such operations against them will help to improve the atmosphere".

On whether the militancy in Jammu and Kashmir has increased given that the encounters and arrests have increased, the DGP replied, "This is a police process which continues and our effort remains whosoever tries to violate peace and law is dealt in with severity."

He said, "If a grenade blast happens both innocents and forces personal are injured, somebody walks with a pistol and makes a selective killing, it is not any sacred job. It is against the society. Any of these elements that police could identify are dealt with strictly."

The DGP, however, said, "We won't say that militancy is increasing but those associated with militancy and wanting to create the atmosphere of terror are being dealt with on regular basis, and operations against them are gaining pace on daily basis."

On Taliban, the DGP said, "The situation in Kashmir is peaceful and it will remain as such."

Meanwhile, a police handout said that Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh visited North Kashmir Range’s Bandipora district today where he reviewed the security scenario of the district at a meeting.

The DG addressed Darbar of officers and personnel at DPL, chaired officers’ meeting with Army, CRPF, BSF and jurisdictional officers to review the security scenario of the district and also inaugurated joint interrogation centre in the Police Component Complex, a police handout said.

Accompanied by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, the DGP was received by SSP Bandipora Mohd Zahid and other officers of the district.

Addressing the Darbar, the DGP said he was happy to be back in Bandipora to compliment all officers and soldiers personally for exhibiting devotion and sincerity in performing their duties, the statement said.

“He said that it is good to see that all of us faced the 2nd wave of COVID bravely because J&K Police personnel are better vaccinated. He thanked the Almighty for saving the J&K Police personnel,” the statement said.

The DGP asked the officers and soldiers to be very careful and cautious for themselves and for their families as the 3rd wave of COVID is supposed to be around.

He said that as in the recent past “we have faced two waves bravely and hoped that the 3rd wave of pandemic will also be faced bravely.”

He directed the personnel to be prepared mentally and physically on ground for the next challenge of COVID.

Referring to the recent successes for the maintenance of peace and law & order, the DGP said that J&K Police is known for its bravery, professionalism not only in J&K but across the country. He said he is always overwhelmed when newspaper articles are published highlighting the achievements of the J&K Police force and describe it as one of the best forces in the country. It is because of the work done by officers/personnel on ground at cutting edge level, he added.

He said that to maintain the status of being one of the best forces all of us have to work hard with sincerity for any upcoming challenge.

The DGP said that recent gallantry medals conferred on the J&K Police officers & personnel shows the commitment, sincerity, hard work and above all martyrdom of our brave hearts.

He said that out of total 79 Ashok Chakras conferred during the last 70 years J&K Police owns one among them. It is an honour for the force to receive Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra & Shaurya Chakra together in an year and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has personally conveyed congratulations for the feat, he added.

He said that Police Headquarters is trying at different levels to sharpen the capabilities of our officers and soldiers.

Referring to the capacity building programmes organised with NIA the DGP said that working and learning with the renowned agencies would help in sharpening the talent of our officials.

He directed the SSP Bandipora to organize the lectures of those officers who attended the programme and share their learned skills with their colleagues and PSIs.

Speaking on the occasion the IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that “we are all fighting for a common goal that is peace” and stressed upon officers and soldiers work together. He said that J&K Police “has been fighting terrorism since last 32 years professionally and each one of us has to contribute for lasting peace.”

During the darbar, the DGP patiently listened to the demands and grievances of the officers and soldiers.