Situation has improved in Kashmir: Northern Commander

Jammu: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command Lieutenant General Y K Joshi on Saturday stated that the Operation Snow Leopard still continued and the Indian army troops were on alert even as disengagement from rest of the areas on Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh was being ensured through talks with PLA.
Lt General Joshi was addressing the gathering at an investiture ceremony in Northern Command, Udhampur in which he presented GOC-in-C’s Appreciation to 40 units and GOC-in-C’s Certificates of Appreciation to 26 units for their overall outstanding and distinguished performance in the Command Theatre.
The GOC-in-C certificates of appreciation were given to units involved in Operation Snow Leopard, which was launched after China refused to move back and restore the status quo ante in Eastern Ladakh.
Appreciating the role of the Indian army in defending the borders and maintaining internal security, the Army Commander said that there was positive disengagement with Chinese troops along the LAC. However, the Operation Snow Leopard was still on even as the talks with the PLA continued for further disengagement, he added. “From many difficult areas of Eastern Ladakh, our troops had positive disengagement with Chinese troops on LAC. Our talks with the PLA are in progress to disengage further from the rest of the areas. However, our troops have kept full alertness on the snow capped mountains which is the sign of their bravery and commitment,” he said. He said, “Our troops like always are well prepared to meet any challenge and to foil evil designs of enemies.”
INDIAN ARMY PLAYED IMPORTANT ROLE FOR SECURITY OF J&K, LADAKH UTs
He said, “Everyone knows about the importance of the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh and accordingly, our troops have played an important role as far as security of the region is concerned with dedication and devotion.”
He further said, “Whether it is the Line of Control (LoC), Line of Actual Control (LAC), Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL), International Border (IB) or internal security, the Indian army has maintained complete dominance with regard to the security situation and stability.”
IMPROVEMENT IN SECURITY SITUATION IN KASHMIR
Due to ceasefire on the Line of Control for the last one year, he said, “There is improvement in the life of border residents due to peace on the LoC even as infiltration bids by terrorists continue. However, the troops have foiled many such attempts.”
The Army Commander said, “There has been an improvement in the security situation in Kashmir.”
Pointing towards the improvement in the security situation, he said, “There has been a reduction in terrorist related incidents, stone pelting activities and protests as a result of tireless efforts of the security forces and the people of J&K.”
“By boycotting the terrorism, the people (of Kashmir valley) have also shown that there is no place for separatism, terrorism and gun culture,” he added. He claimed, “There is considerable decline in terrorism and the active terrorists are less than 200. This is a remarkable achievement for which we thank the people, J&K Police, BSF, CRPF and other security forces.”
Referring to the use of technology in the Indian army, he said, “We are using state of the art technology in the Indian army.”
2021 WATERSHED YEAR FOR ARMED FORCES IN J&K
Speaking on the occasion, the Army Commander said, “2021 was a watershed year for the armed forces wherein they displayed boldness in standing up to the aggressive designs on the Line of Control (LC) and LAC.” The Army Commander commended all ranks of Northern Command for their dedication and devotion to duty in the highest traditions of the Indian army. He congratulated those units which were awarded Appreciation certificates and conveyed his gratitude to the brave men who made the supreme sacrifice on the borders and in the battle against internal security challenges. He also urged all ranks to rededicate themselves to the cause of the nation.
NORTHERN COMMAND HELPING J&K, LADAKH UT GOVTS TO FIGHT COVID
During COVID19 situation in the country, he said, “Northern Command is helping the Governments of J&K and Ladakh Union Territories. All the health care workers of the Indian army have been working for the safety and security of the civilians.”
He appreciated the troops of armed forces in helping the civilian governments as well as protecting the country during the COVID19 pandemic.