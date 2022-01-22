Situation has improved in Kashmir: Northern Commander

The GOC-in-C certificates of appreciation were given to units involved in Operation Snow Leopard, which was launched after China refused to move back and restore the status quo ante in Eastern Ladakh.

Appreciating the role of the Indian army in defending the borders and maintaining internal security, the Army Commander said that there was positive disengagement with Chinese troops along the LAC. However, the Operation Snow Leopard was still on even as the talks with the PLA continued for further disengagement, he added. “From many difficult areas of Eastern Ladakh, our troops had positive disengagement with Chinese troops on LAC. Our talks with the PLA are in progress to disengage further from the rest of the areas. However, our troops have kept full alertness on the snow capped mountains which is the sign of their bravery and commitment,” he said. He said, “Our troops like always are well prepared to meet any challenge and to foil evil designs of enemies.”