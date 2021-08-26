Situation in Afghanistan critical: Govt at all-party meet

The document further said the government also facilitated the evacuation of Indians by other agencies.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK's T R Baalu, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel were among those who attended the meet.

"We have a strong national position on Afghanistan. The friendship with the Afghan people is something which matters to all of us. So we (all parties) approached this situation very much in a spirit of national unity," he told reporters.

Under Operation 'Devi Shakti', the government has undertaken six flights and brought back most of the Indians but not all of them, he said, noting that a few Indians are still there.

"Some of them could not make the flight yesterday. But definitely we will try and bring everybody. We have also brought out some Afghan citizens who wanted to come to india at this point of time. We have tried to address many of the other issues by instituting an E-visa policy. So the overall sense was that the government is very very strongly committed to ensuring the full evacuation as soon as possible," he said.

With the situation in Afghanistan fluid, he said there will be a lot of activity on this front but at the moment India's "focus is on evacuation and the government is doing everything to ensure that we bring back our people".

On the all-party meet, he tweeted "briefed the floor leaders of all political parties today on Afghanistan and 37 leaders from 31 parties attended. Thank them all."