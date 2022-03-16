Situation in J&K very good, improving: DG CRPF
Jammu: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Kuldiep Singh on Wednesday stated that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was very good and was improving further as his force was working as an “aid to civil authorities” under the present ruling dispensation.
“We’re deployed as per the requirement of the state or UT government on the basis of intelligent input or wherever the local government wants to utilise our services. Deployment is made or relocated as per needs of civil authorities. This is decided in consultation with the local (UT or state government). We’re performing our duties with utmost dedication and professionalism in perfect synergy with other forces deployed on the ground. Situation has improved a lot here in J&K and is improving further,” Singh said.
He was replying to media queries on the sidelines of a full dress rehearsal, referred to as “DG Parade”, presided over by him. DG parade was the full dress rehearsal of CRPF’s 83 Raising Day parade to be presided over by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 19 at the same venue. This is for the first time that CRPF Raising Day parade is being organised outside the union capital.
Responding to a query about the killing of CRPF personnel who was on leave in the valley recently, he said this was first such incident this year but the security agencies acted promptly and arrested the culprit within the shortest possible time.
“Terrorists also keep a watch who is coming and who is going. He was on leave and was killed but the culprit behind the murder was arrested and the law will take its own course and he will be punished as per the law,” he said.
CRPF DG averred that at present he had no inputs about any high security review meeting to be chaired by the Union Home Minister during his 2-day visit to J&K, beginning from March 18.
With regard to the CRPF Raising Day parade being organised in Jammu, a venue outside New Delhi, for the first time, he said, “The central government has directed different forces to organize annual day parades at different places in the country and display show of strength to the people. It will act as an inspiration and motivation for the personnel as well as the civilian population, especially the youth. It will also help in the national integration work.”
On a question about terrorists using religious places for hiding, he said “Terrorists do not have any religion…wherever they are, security forces will reach and neutralize them.”
About the annual Amarnath yatra, the CRPF DG said it was not appropriate time to comment on the pilgrimage. “When the orders come, we will act on those orders.” Asked if he would arrange a special screening of the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ for his troops deployed in J&K, he said that he had not seen the picture, so far. “Any picture which is good and works as an inspiration and motivation needs to be watched,” he said.
Earlier, while addressing the parade, CRPF DG said, “162 terrorists and Maoists were killed, 1500 arrested and 750 others forced to surrender in relentless operations by the force in 2021-22, while 12 of its personnel sacrificed their lives and 169 others injured in these operations.”
A huge quantity of arms and ammunition including 415 weapons, 13,000 rounds, 1400 kgs of explosives, 225 grenades, 115 bombs, 615 IEDs, 2400 detonators and 5336 gelatin sticks worth Rs 3.27 crore and 25,775 kgs of narcotic substances were seized during the same period, he said.
He also referred to the handling of the situation in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 providing special status to J&K and its bifurcation into two union territories in August 2019 and said, “Both central and J&K government have lauded the force to maintain peace in the region.” The force has also six women battalions which are deployed across the country, a glaring example of women empowerment, while the role of CRPF in providing security to Amarnath yatra and other religious festivals and places was well known.
“CRPF received 2309 gallantry awards which is the highest among other forces,” he said, adding 272 awards including four Kirti Chakra and nine Shaurya Chakra were given to the personnel for their service to the nation in 2021-22.
“New challenges do come with the passing time and we are focused on modernization of the force and providing our personnel with latest weapons, bullet-proof vehicles and other equipment’s to enhance the operation capabilities,” he said, adding medical assistance compact ambulance were also provided to evacuate injured personnel during anti-terrorism operations.
He said CRPF is also making continuous attempts to provide better living facilities to the personnel and their families. “The central government is alive to the problems being faced by the personnel and providing adequate assistance to ensure better facilities to them.”