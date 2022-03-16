Situation in J&K very good, improving: DG CRPF

He was replying to media queries on the sidelines of a full dress rehearsal, referred to as “DG Parade”, presided over by him. DG parade was the full dress rehearsal of CRPF’s 83 Raising Day parade to be presided over by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 19 at the same venue. This is for the first time that CRPF Raising Day parade is being organised outside the union capital.

Responding to a query about the killing of CRPF personnel who was on leave in the valley recently, he said this was first such incident this year but the security agencies acted promptly and arrested the culprit within the shortest possible time.

“Terrorists also keep a watch who is coming and who is going. He was on leave and was killed but the culprit behind the murder was arrested and the law will take its own course and he will be punished as per the law,” he said.