Situation on LoC peaceful, non-aggressive: Lt Gen DP Panday

Baramulla: General Officer Commanding (GOC), 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey on Monday said the situation on the Line of Control (LoC) was “peaceful” and “non-aggressive”.
He said barring few incidents of “misadventure” on the LoC, the “overall situation on the borders is peaceful” and same gets reflected from the mainland Kashmir.
He said although some “minor mishaps” on the LoC have occurred in recent time, however, “the army is fully geared for deployment and is in full control on the LoC”.
“The situation on borders as well as in mainland Kashmir is normal and peaceful. The hotels (in Kashmir) are fully occupied while tourist footfall is impressive. This has been achieved only when overall situation across Kashmir and on the borders is peaceful,” the GOC said.
While giving credit for peace to people of Kashmir, the GOC said that people of Kashmir are “happy with the present peaceful situation”, and said they have completely denounced separatist leaders.
“Separatists have no support from the people. The people of Kashmir have understood the game which was being played by separatists,” the GOC said.
Earlier, the GOC inaugurated the digitization of the Army Goodwill School at AGS Boniyar. The digitization program will be carried for 10 Army Goodwill Schools across Kashmir.
The digitisation program has been initiated in collaboration with the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited under which all such schools in Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, and Anantnag will be upgraded and digitized.
Under the project, 128 classrooms will be converted into smart-classes. The project which costs Rs 3.1 crore is funded by PGCIL under CSR initiative and is executed by iDreams Ltd, Gurugram.
As many as 16 Army Goodwill Schools out total 28, have been digitized till date. The digitization of other 12 schools is in progress.
The work on the project commenced in Mar 2020, however due to COVID19, the work was halted. The digitization of all classrooms was finally completed by December 2020.
The key aspects of classrooms 2.0 are enjoyable learning process, improved student engagement, attractive graphics, better instructional materials and ability to cater to all learning styles.
The GOC 15 corps was accompanied by Maj Gen Virendra Vats SM, VSM, GOC Dagger division and Brig B S Fogat, Chairman AGS Boniyar was also present. The ceremony at Boniyar was also graced by V K Singh, Director (Personnel) PGCIL, Kailash Rathore Executive Director (North Reasion ii) PGCIL and Puneet Goyal, CEO of iDreams.