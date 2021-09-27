Situation on LoC peaceful, non-aggressive: Lt Gen DP Panday

Baramulla: General Officer Commanding (GOC), 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey on Monday said the situation on the Line of Control (LoC) was “peaceful” and “non-aggressive”.

He said barring few incidents of “misadventure” on the LoC, the “overall situation on the borders is peaceful” and same gets reflected from the mainland Kashmir.

He said although some “minor mishaps” on the LoC have occurred in recent time, however, “the army is fully geared for deployment and is in full control on the LoC”.

“The situation on borders as well as in mainland Kashmir is normal and peaceful. The hotels (in Kashmir) are fully occupied while tourist footfall is impressive. This has been achieved only when overall situation across Kashmir and on the borders is peaceful,” the GOC said.