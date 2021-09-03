Situation peaceful due to people’s cooperation: DGP

Srinagar: The situation in J&K remained by and large peaceful and fully under control, because of people’s cooperation and support in maintaining peace.

This was stated by the Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, while speaking to the media, at Baramulla on the sidelines of his visit to North and South Kashmir.

Singh said there was no untoward incident during the last two days and for this he congratulated the people of J&K for their role and support in maintaining peace.

He said that Pakistan and their agents were propagating their malicious designs on social media to disrupt prevailing peace here. He said that people here, especially youth, were engaged in making their careers for a better future. “We are there to extend support to them,” the DGP asserted.

Singh, earlier this morning, visited Baramulla, Sopore towns in North Kashmir range and Anantnag, Pulwama in South Kashmir range. He chaired joint meetings of officers wherein he took stock of general security scenarios, deployment and welfare measures of jawans in these districts. During his visit, the DGP along with other senior officers visited the old and main towns of Baramulla, Sopore, Anantnag and Pulwama.