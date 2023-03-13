SIU attaches house of accused involved in terrorist activities in Anantnag

Srinagar: Continuing its crackdown on terror elements, the house of an accused Muhammad Ishaq Malik, son of Muhammad Saifullah Malik of Dhanwetehpora, Kokernag, allegedly involved in terrorist activities was attached by Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Anantnag in presence of Executive Magistrate under Section 25 of the UAP Act.

Police said that the accused was involved in case FIR No 103/2022 under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 7/27 of the Arms Act, and 18, 20, 23, and 38 of the UAP Act of Police Station Kokernag.