SIU attaches house of accused involved in terrorist activities in Anantnag

Srinagar: Continuing its crackdown on terror elements, the house of an accused Muhammad Ishaq Malik, son of Muhammad Saifullah Malik of Dhanwetehpora, Kokernag, allegedly involved in terrorist activities was attached by Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Anantnag in presence of Executive Magistrate under Section 25 of the UAP Act.
Police said that the accused was involved in case FIR No 103/2022 under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 7/27 of the Arms Act, and 18, 20, 23, and 38 of the UAP Act of Police Station Kokernag.
The accused is presently lodged at District Jail Anantnag.
The SIU went to the specific location under a posse of security men and pasted the notice on the house in presence of local Sarpanchs, Panchs, and Chowkidars. According to the notice, the owner of the house has been restrained to transfer, lease out, dispose of, change its nature, or deal with the property in any manner without the permission of the designated authority.