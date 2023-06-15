SIU attaches property of Pak-based terrorist in Kupwara: Police

Kupwara: The State Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K Police Thursday attached the immovable property of a Pakistan-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist commander at Diver Lalpora, Lolab, in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Police said.
The seized property includes land measuring 26 kanal and 4 marla under Khewat number 1, 6, and 7 located at Diver Anderbugh Lalpore, Lolab.
Meanwhile, J&K Police in a statement issued here said, “In a significant achievement in the fight against terrorism, SIU of Police in Kupwara successfully attached the property (land) of a notorious terrorist operating from Pakistan.”
It said that Pakistan based terrorist, Almas Rizwan Khan, son of late Muhammad Anwar Khan, originally a resident of Diver Lolab, has been a persistent threat to peace and security in J&K since he exfiltrated to Pakistan in early 1990s.
“Earlier, a member of the Tehreek-e-Jehad-e-Islami (TJI) and now The Resistance Front (TRF), Almas’s strategic involvement in numerous acts of terror has caused immense suffering and loss of innocent lives in Kashmir in the past. J&K Police has been pursuing his acts to bring an end to his destructive activities,” the statement said.
It said that following extensive intelligence gathering and meticulous investigations in case FIR No 276/2022 of Police Station Kupwara registered under sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122, 123 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 17, 18, 18-A, 18-B, 20, 38, 39, and 40 of the UA(P)A, the team of SIU of Police in Kupwara led to the identification and subsequent attachment of the terrorist’s property of land measuring 26 kanal and 4 marlas located at three different locations within the district at Diver, Lolab.
“This measure aims to disrupt his illicit network and restrict his ability to carry out further acts of terror,” the SIU statement said.
It said that the attachment of the property serves as a strong message to terrorists and their supporters that their actions would not go unnoticed or unpunished.
“It underscores the unwavering commitment of J&K Police to combating terrorism at its roots and dismantling its infrastructure,” the statement said.