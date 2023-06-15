SIU attaches property of Pak-based terrorist in Kupwara: Police

Kupwara: The State Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K Police Thursday attached the immovable property of a Pakistan-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist commander at Diver Lalpora, Lolab, in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Police said.

The seized property includes land measuring 26 kanal and 4 marla under Khewat number 1, 6, and 7 located at Diver Anderbugh Lalpore, Lolab.

Meanwhile, J&K Police in a statement issued here said, “In a significant achievement in the fight against terrorism, SIU of Police in Kupwara successfully attached the property (land) of a notorious terrorist operating from Pakistan.”

It said that Pakistan based terrorist, Almas Rizwan Khan, son of late Muhammad Anwar Khan, originally a resident of Diver Lolab, has been a persistent threat to peace and security in J&K since he exfiltrated to Pakistan in early 1990s.