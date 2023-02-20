SIU Awantipora conducts raids in Tral

Srinagar: Continuing its crackdown on terror elements, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Awantipora conducted raids at two different locations Tral area of south Kashmir on Monday.

A statement of SIU issued here said that the raids were conducted in connection with case FIR No 37/2022 of Police Station Tral.

“The searched locations are residential houses of two suspects – Jamsheed Ahmad Bhat, son of Muhammad Ashraf Bhat of Satoora, Tral and Sameer Ahmad Mohand, son of Ghulam Muhammad Mohand of Shairabad Tral,” the SIU statement said.