SIU Awantipora conducts raids in Tral

Srinagar: Continuing its crackdown on terror elements, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Awantipora conducted raids at two different locations Tral area of south Kashmir on Monday.
A statement of SIU issued here said that the raids were conducted in connection with case FIR No 37/2022 of Police Station Tral.
“The searched locations are residential houses of two suspects – Jamsheed Ahmad Bhat, son of Muhammad Ashraf Bhat of Satoora, Tral and Sameer Ahmad Mohand, son of Ghulam Muhammad Mohand of Shairabad Tral,” the SIU statement said.
It said that during the search, proper SOPs were followed and SIU Awantipora recovered incriminating material and gathered relevant information.
The SIU statement said that searches were conducted to collect more evidences of their involvement in other terror crimes.
“Searches are aimed to eliminate the terror ecosystem in the Police district by identifying various terror associates and supporters of terrorism. These raids will continue in future also for the logical conclusion of all UAPA cases,” the statement said.