SIU Baramulla presents chargesheet in terror case before NIA court Baramulla

Srinagar: Continuing its action against the terror elements, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Baramulla Monday presented a chargesheet in a terror case before the Court of Additional Sessions Judge (NIA Court), Baramulla.

A statement of Police issued here said that the chargesheet was presented in a case FIR No 40/2022 under Section 3 of the IA Act 13, 16, 18, 18-B, and 38 UAP Act of Police Station Sheeri.

It said that the case pertains to the arrest of a terrorist Nisar Ahmad Bhat in Wasran, Taripora forests, who along with other terrorists were preparing to carry out terrorist activities.