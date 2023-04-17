SIU Baramulla presents chargesheet in terror case before NIA court Baramulla

Srinagar: Continuing its action against the terror elements, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Baramulla Monday presented a chargesheet in a terror case before the Court of Additional Sessions Judge (NIA Court), Baramulla.
A statement of Police issued here said that the chargesheet was presented in a case FIR No 40/2022 under Section 3 of the IA Act 13, 16, 18, 18-B, and 38 UAP Act of Police Station Sheeri.
It said that the case pertains to the arrest of a terrorist Nisar Ahmad Bhat in Wasran, Taripora forests, who along with other terrorists were preparing to carry out terrorist activities.
The statement said that a joint team of Police, 52 RR, 46 RR, and 53 Bn CRPF arrested him during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO).
It said that the chargesheet was presented against the accused terrorist Nisar Ahmad, son of Muhammad Akbar of Shrakwara, presently lodged at District Jail Baramulla and accused Hilal Ahmad Sheikh (now dead).
The statement said that the investigation in respect of the accused terrorists Usman alias Usman Bai and Ali Sajad alias Sajad Bai, both residents of Pakistan, would continue.