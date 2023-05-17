SIU conducts multiple raids in Awantipora, Kishtwar

Srinagar/Jammu: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K Police carried out multiple raids at various locations in Awantipora and Kishtwar on Wednesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that SIU Awantipora carried out raids at multiple locations at Reshipora, Tral in connection with a case registered vide FIR No 10/2023 of Police Station Tral.

It said that the searched locations are residential houses of three suspects Manzoor Ahmed Wani, son of Gulam Mohuiddin Wani of Reshipora, Tral; Mohsin Ahmad Lone, son of Asadullah Lone of Reshipora, Tral and Arif Bashir Bhat, son of Bashir Ahmed Bhat of Reshipora, Tral.

The statement said that during the search, SIU Awantipora followed proper SOPs and gathered relevant information and incriminating material.