SIU conducts multiple raids in Awantipora, Kishtwar

Srinagar/Jammu: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K Police carried out multiple raids at various locations in Awantipora and Kishtwar on Wednesday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that SIU Awantipora carried out raids at multiple locations at Reshipora, Tral in connection with a case registered vide FIR No 10/2023 of Police Station Tral.
It said that the searched locations are residential houses of three suspects Manzoor Ahmed Wani, son of Gulam Mohuiddin Wani of Reshipora, Tral; Mohsin Ahmad Lone, son of Asadullah Lone of Reshipora, Tral and Arif Bashir Bhat, son of Bashir Ahmed Bhat of Reshipora, Tral.
The statement said that during the search, SIU Awantipora followed proper SOPs and gathered relevant information and incriminating material.
It said that the searches were conducted to collect more evidence of their involvement in other terror crimes.
Meanwhile, the SIU sleuths carried out raids at multiple locations in Kishtwar district at the residential premises of five terrorists.
SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal told Greater Kashmir that the raids were conducted after obtaining house search warrants from the NIA Court Jammu in case FIR No 272 of 2022 registered under UAPA Act at Police Station Kishtwar against the terrorists.
He said that the raids were conducted at the residential premises of Shahnawaz alias Nayeem, son of Ghulam Muhammed of Chirool Padyarna; Nayeem Ahmed alias Amir and Gazi, son of Ghulam Nabi Gundna of near Jamia Masjid in Kishtwar; Muhammad Iqbal alias Bilal, son of Muhammed Akbar Butt of near Kichloo Market, Kishtwar; Shahnawaz Kanth alias Munna and Umer, son of Abdul Rasheed of Hullar, Kishtwar; and Javid Hussain Giri alias Muzamil, son of Muhammad Amin Giri of Kundali Pochal.
The SSP Kishtwar said that they were presently operating from POK or Pakistan.
“The searches were carried out in their respective houses and residential premises. During searches, the evidence collected will be investigated so as to subject the accused persons to judicial determination for their involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism,” he said.
Poswal said that all those supporters and associates of terrorists whose involvement surfaced during investigations would also be prosecuted.
He said that they were in touch with the respective family members and friends in the society and were radicalising the youth in Kishtwar.
The SSP Kishtwar said that it was an attempt to revive terrorism in Chenab Valley.