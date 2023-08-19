SIU conducts raid in Awantipora

Srinagar: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Awantipora Saturday conducted a raid at Wopalwan, Awantipora.

SIU officials said that the raid was conducted in connection with case FIR No 01/2023 of GRP Awantipora. They said that the raid was conducted in the residential house of accused Sheikh Sayurl Nisar, son of Nisar Ahmed Sheikh of Wopalwan Awantipora and proper SOPs were followed.

The officials said that during the search relevant information was gathered besides bank passbooks, Jihadi books, and other incriminating material.

They said that the searches were conducted to collect more evidences of Nisar’s involvement in other terror crimes.