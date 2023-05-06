SIU conducts searches in terrorist's house

Srinagar: The J&K Police's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Kulgam conducted searches in the house of an active terrorist at Yaripora in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, Police said.
A statement of the SIU Kulgam issued here said that a team of the SIU conducted searches on the residential premises of Abdul Gani Bhat, father of active terrorist Farooq Ahmad Bhat alias Nali, at Chek Desen Yaripora.
The statement said that Farooq is an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and is wanted in many terror related cases.
It said that the searches were conducted after the Designated Special Judge under the NIA Act, Kulgam issued a search warrant in case FIR No 142/2019 of Police Station, Yaripora, Kulgam.
The statement said that the case pertains to the killing of five non-local labourers at Katrosa, Kulgam in the year 2019.
It said that the SIU was investigating the case and had been conducting searches and investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice.