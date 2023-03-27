SIU Jammu produces challan in terror case

The SIU Jammu spokesman said that it also initiated the process of letter Rogatory through CIO of the case DySP PC Kishtwar, Vishal Sharma.

He said that the CIO Dy SP PC Kathua Tilak Raj Bhardwaj on Monday also produced a challan in case FIR No 383/2022 under Sections 120-B/121/122 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 4/5 of the Explosive Act, and 17, 18, 20, 23, and 38 of the ULAP Act of Police Station Kathua before the Court of NIA Jammu against two terrorists Zakir Hussain Bhat alias Umar Farooq, son of Ali Muhammad of near Government Primary School Malad, Lohai Malhar, Kathua and Ghulam Farid alias Farid Bhai, son of Muhammad Shadi Bhatt of Bhimber, Pakistan who were involved in unlawful activities to flourish the terrorist activities in J&K.

The SIU Jammu spokesman said that at the onset of the terrorism in J&K, a large number of terrorists had crossed over to Pakistan and were now actively involved in reviving terrorism in J&K by either sending arms and ammunition through drones or by recruiting new youth through social media and other modes of communication.