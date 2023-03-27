SIU Jammu produces challan in terror case

Jammu: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Jammu Zone Monday produced a challan in a case and initiated the Letter Rogatory (LR) in another case.
A spokesman of the SIU Jammu in a statement issued here said that to investigate the cases related to terrorism and other unlawful activities, the government has set up separate SIUs in J&K and all the cases falling in the category ‘A’ have been entrusted to Chief Investigating Officers (CIOs) not below the rank of DySP to investigate the cases in time bound and professional manner.
The spokesman said that now the SIU Jammu under the supervision of DIG SIU Jammu Zone had launched a special drive to take the terrorists to task by firstly getting Non Bailable Warrant against the 13 terrorists Shahnawaz Kanth alias Munna and Umer, son of Abdul Rasheed of Hullar Kishtwar; Nayeem Ahmed alias Amir and Gazi, son of Ghulam Nabi Gundna of near Jamia Masjid Kishtwar; Muhammad Iqbal alias Bilal, son of Muhammad Akbar Butt of near Kichloo Market Kishtwar; Shahnawaz alias Nayeem, son of Ghulam Muhammad of Chirool Padyarna; Javid Hussain Giri alias Muzamil, son of Muhammad Amin Giri of Kundali Pochal; Bashir Ahmad Mughal, son of Ghulam Qadir Mughal of Jugna Keshwan; Gazi-ul-Din, son of Muhammad Ayoub Gujjar of Jugna Keshwan; Sattar Din alias Rajab alias Saifullah, son of Mehar Din Gujjar of Jugna Keshwan; Imtiyaz Ahmad alias Dawood, son of Aziz Muhammad Sheikh of Banderna Kishtwar; Shabir Ahmad, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin of Kither Bonjwah; Muhammad Rafiq Keen, son of Bashir Ahmed Keen of Patnazi Bonjwah; Muzaffer Ahmad, son of Abdul Ahmad Dev of Semna Colony Zewar, Kishtwar and Azad Hussain, son of Abdul Majeed of Affani Padder.
The SIU Jammu spokesman said that it also initiated the process of letter Rogatory through CIO of the case DySP PC Kishtwar, Vishal Sharma.
He said that the CIO Dy SP PC Kathua Tilak Raj Bhardwaj on Monday also produced a challan in case FIR No 383/2022 under Sections 120-B/121/122 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 4/5 of the Explosive Act, and 17, 18, 20, 23, and 38 of the ULAP Act of Police Station Kathua before the Court of NIA Jammu against two terrorists Zakir Hussain Bhat alias Umar Farooq, son of Ali Muhammad of near Government Primary School Malad, Lohai Malhar, Kathua and Ghulam Farid alias Farid Bhai, son of Muhammad Shadi Bhatt of Bhimber, Pakistan who were involved in unlawful activities to flourish the terrorist activities in J&K.
The SIU Jammu spokesman said that at the onset of the terrorism in J&K, a large number of terrorists had crossed over to Pakistan and were now actively involved in reviving terrorism in J&K by either sending arms and ammunition through drones or by recruiting new youth through social media and other modes of communication.
He said that the DIG SIU Jammu impressed upon all his CIOs to investigate every case in a thorough and professional manner so that all the terrorists wanted in their cases could be arrested and those who have sneaked into Pakistan and are actively waging war against the country could be cornered either by issuing red notice through Interpol or by issuing LR through the court of law.
The SIU Jammu spokesman said that more challans against the terrorist involved in UAPA cases of SIU Jammu Zone were expected to be produced before the court of law in a couple of weeks.