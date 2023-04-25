SIU presents chargesheet against 2 terrorists

Srinagar: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU-I) Srinagar Tuesday presented a chargesheet before the Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Srinagar against five accused persons including two terrorists and three terrorist associates. A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the SIU-I Srinagar presented the chargesheet in the case FIR No 69/2022 of Police Station Chanapora.
It said that on November 1, 2022, a case FIR No 69/2022 under Section 7/25 of the A Act, 13, 18, and 23 of the UA(P) Act was registered at Police Station Chanapora Srinagar on receipt of a docket received from incharge of a checkpoint party (SHO Police Station Chanapora).
The statement said that the investigation was taken up by the then SDPO Sadder, which was subsequently transferred to SIU-I Srinagar by the orders of Police Headquarters, J&K, Jammu.
It said that two grenades were recovered from the two suspects Amir Mushtaq Dar, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar of Sozeith, Lawaypora and Kabil Rashid Dar, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar of HMT, Srinagar, who were intercepted by the checkpoint party at a checkpoint established at Harnambal near Sports Stadium Natipora.
The statement said that their personal mobile phones with inbuilt SIM cards were also seized.
It said that a case was registered and investigation started.
The statement said that during the course of investigation, another co-accused Aqib Jamal Bhat, son of Muhammad Jamal Bhat of Sozeith was apprehended and on his disclosure, an IED, which was kept hidden by him in a pit at Rangreth near railway track was recovered in presence of the concerned Executive Magistrate.
It said that the IED was destroyed and blasted on the spot by the bomb disposal squad.
The statement said that during further investigation, it established that the three arrested accused Amir, Kabil, and Aqib working as terrorist associates for terrorists Momin Gulzar Mir and Basit Ahmad Dar, who under a well-knit criminal conspiracy were providing logistic support to them and procured hand grenades and IED for carrying out terrorist activities.
It said that on the strength of evidence collected – material, documentary, as well as oral statements, the three arrested accused were found to be involved in the commission of offences punishable in terms of provision of the Arms Act and UA(P) Act under Section 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 18, 23, and 39 of the UA(P) Act.
The statement said that the accused terrorists Momin and Basit were found to be involved in the commission of offences under Sections 13, 18, 20, and 38 of the UA(P) Act, who were absconding and the proceedings under Section 299 of the CrPC had been proposed to be initiated against them.
Accordingly, sanction for launching prosecution against the accused persons was obtained from the Home Department and the chargesheet was presented before the Court of NIA Srinagar on Tuesday in the instant case.