SIU presents chargesheet against 2 terrorists

It said that the IED was destroyed and blasted on the spot by the bomb disposal squad.

The statement said that during further investigation, it established that the three arrested accused Amir, Kabil, and Aqib working as terrorist associates for terrorists Momin Gulzar Mir and Basit Ahmad Dar, who under a well-knit criminal conspiracy were providing logistic support to them and procured hand grenades and IED for carrying out terrorist activities.

It said that on the strength of evidence collected – material, documentary, as well as oral statements, the three arrested accused were found to be involved in the commission of offences punishable in terms of provision of the Arms Act and UA(P) Act under Section 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 18, 23, and 39 of the UA(P) Act.

The statement said that the accused terrorists Momin and Basit were found to be involved in the commission of offences under Sections 13, 18, 20, and 38 of the UA(P) Act, who were absconding and the proceedings under Section 299 of the CrPC had been proposed to be initiated against them.

Accordingly, sanction for launching prosecution against the accused persons was obtained from the Home Department and the chargesheet was presented before the Court of NIA Srinagar on Tuesday in the instant case.