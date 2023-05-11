SIU presents chargesheet against 5 terrorist associates

Srinagar: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU)-II Srinagar presented a chargesheet before the special designated NIA Court, Srinagar against five terrorist associates.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that SIU-II presented the chargesheet in a case FIR No 41/2022 under section 7/25 of the A Act, 13, 18, 23, and 39 of the UA(P) Act of Police Station Shalteng against five terrorist associates before the special designated NIA Court, Srinagar.
It said that the case pertains to the recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition by J&K Police, 2 RR of the Army and 44 Bn of CRPF at a checkpoint established at Narbal highway tri-junction on November 20, 2022, from the possession of three terrorist associates.
The statement said that they were identified as Rouf Safeer Dar, son of Abdul Rashid and Javiad Ahmed Khanday, son of Ghulam Hassan, both residents of Khanday Mohallah, Pattan, and Muhammad Iqbal Dhobi, son of Manzoor Ahmad of Aram Mohallah, Pattan.
It said that they were transporting arms and ammunition in a vehicle (JK15 2207) from Srinagar to Pattan on the instance of a terrorist alias Hamza linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Lahskar-e-Toiba.
The statement said that the vehicle as proceeds of terrorism and on prior approval was attached for further proceedings.
It said that the case was further investigated which resulted in nomination of other two terrorist associates Shakir Ahmad Zargar, son of Nisar Ahmad of Khanday Mohallah Pattan and Waris Ramzan Gojri, son of Muhammad Ramzan of Malpora, Pattan.
The statement said that the investigation of the case has been closed against the five terrorist associates under Section 173 CrPC and chargesheet was produced before the NIA Court, Srinagar.