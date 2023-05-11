SIU presents chargesheet against 5 terrorist associates

Srinagar: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU)-II Srinagar presented a chargesheet before the special designated NIA Court, Srinagar against five terrorist associates.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that SIU-II presented the chargesheet in a case FIR No 41/2022 under section 7/25 of the A Act, 13, 18, 23, and 39 of the UA(P) Act of Police Station Shalteng against five terrorist associates before the special designated NIA Court, Srinagar.

It said that the case pertains to the recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition by J&K Police, 2 RR of the Army and 44 Bn of CRPF at a checkpoint established at Narbal highway tri-junction on November 20, 2022, from the possession of three terrorist associates.