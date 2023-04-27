SIU presents chargesheet against terrorist, hybrid terrorist in NIA court

Srinagar: State Investigation Unit (SIU), Sopore Thursday presented a chargesheet before the NIA court in Baramulla against a terrorist and a hybrid terrorist, a Police spokesman said.
In a statement of J&K Police issued here, the Police spokesman said that the chargesheet was presented in case FIR No 251/2022 of Police Station Sopore against two accused including a hybrid terrorist and an active LeT terrorist.
He said that on November 7, 2022, Police in Sopore recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and accordingly registered a case at Police Station, Sopore. The spokesman said that subsequently, following the due course of action, the SIU Sopore produced the chargesheet before the NIA court, Baramulla in the instant case FIR No 251/2022 under Section 4/5 of the Explosive Substance Act, and 18, 20, 23, and 38 of the ULAP Act against a hybrid terrorist Waseem Raja Lone, son of Ghulam Muhammad Lone of Kehnusa, Bandipora and an active terrorist linked with LeT terror outfit, Muhammad Umar Mir, son of Ghulam Muhammad Mir of Brath, Sopore.