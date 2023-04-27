SIU presents chargesheet against terrorist, hybrid terrorist in NIA court

Srinagar: State Investigation Unit (SIU), Sopore Thursday presented a chargesheet before the NIA court in Baramulla against a terrorist and a hybrid terrorist, a Police spokesman said.

In a statement of J&K Police issued here, the Police spokesman said that the chargesheet was presented in case FIR No 251/2022 of Police Station Sopore against two accused including a hybrid terrorist and an active LeT terrorist.