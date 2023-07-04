SIU presents chargesheet against terrorist, terror associate in NIA Court

Srinagar: SIU-II Srinagar Tuesday presented a chargesheet before the Special Designated NIA Court Srinagar against a terrorist associate and an active terrorist.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the chargesheet was presented in case FIR No 02/2023 under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act, 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 13, 18, 20, 38, 39, and 40 of the UA (P) Act of Police Station Kothi Bagh.

The statement said that in its backdrop, the case was registered on January 10, 2023, after one scooterist was stopped for checking by a Police party at a checkpoint at Regal Chowk in Srinagar.

It said that the Police party found the person identified as Farzan Feroz, son of Feroz Ahmad Mir of Frestibal Pampore transporting objectionable items with him in a blue bag on a scooter and could not give any justification for carrying these items.

The statement said that accordingly, a case FIR No 02/2023 under the relevant sections of the law was registered at Police Station Kothi Bagh and investigation was started.