SIU presents chargesheet against terrorist, terror associate in NIA Court

Srinagar: SIU-II Srinagar Tuesday presented a chargesheet before the Special Designated NIA Court Srinagar against a terrorist associate and an active terrorist.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the chargesheet was presented in case FIR No 02/2023 under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act, 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 13, 18, 20, 38, 39, and 40 of the UA (P) Act of Police Station Kothi Bagh.
The statement said that in its backdrop, the case was registered on January 10, 2023, after one scooterist was stopped for checking by a Police party at a checkpoint at Regal Chowk in Srinagar.
It said that the Police party found the person identified as Farzan Feroz, son of Feroz Ahmad Mir of Frestibal Pampore transporting objectionable items with him in a blue bag on a scooter and could not give any justification for carrying these items.
The statement said that accordingly, a case FIR No 02/2023 under the relevant sections of the law was registered at Police Station Kothi Bagh and investigation was started.
It said that during investigation, it was found that the person was transporting the objectionable items - contraband heroine, Rs 9.50 lakh, LeT terror outfit letterpad pages and matrix sheet on the instance of Owais Ahmed Mir, a LeT terrorist operating from Pakistan to conduct terrorist activities in J&K.
The statement said that the investigation also revealed that a motorcycle (JK13H-2452) was found being used in terrorist activities and was attached under Section 25 of the UA (P) Act.
It said that during further investigation, the search of absconding accused person was conducted and it was found that the accused identified as Owais Feroz, an active terrorist, son of Feroz Ahmad Mir of Frestibal Pampore, presently living in Pakistan was concealing himself to avoid arrest in the cases registered against him.
The statement said that the report in this connection had been submitted to the court for initiation of proclamation proceedings against the accused person so that proceedings under Section 82 and 83 of CRPC could be initiated.
It said that the investigation of the case had been closed under Section 173 of the CRPC.
The statement said that the involvement of other accused could not be overruled and the investigation would continue under Section 173 (8) of CRPC.