SIU presents chargesheet against terrorist, terrorist associate

Srinagar: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K Police presented a chargesheet against a terrorist and a terrorist associate in the NIA Court, Anantnag on Monday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the SIU, Anantnag, presented the chargesheet before the NIA Court, Anantnag in case FIR No 346/2022 under Sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 7/27 of the A Act, and Sections 17, 18, 20, 23, 38, and 39 of ULAP Act of Police Station Anantnag.

The statement said that continuing its crackdown on terror elements, the chargesheet was presented against a terrorist Shaheen Akhter, daughter of Bashir Ahmad Ganai of Tangward Brenti, Batpora, Anantnag and a killed terrorist Umer Nazir Bhat, son of Nazir Ahmad of Bon Dailgam linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.