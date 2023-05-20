SIU raids 5 locations in Doda

Jammu: The sleuths of Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K Police Saturday carried out raids at multiple locations in Gandoh area of Doda district.

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom told Greater Kashmir that the raids were conducted by the SIU Doda in connection with case FIR No 6 of 2021 under Sections 121, 121-A, and 122 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 13, 18, and 20 of the ULA (P) Act registered at Police Station Gandoh.

He said that in the operation, SIU Doda searched houses of local terrorists presently operating from Pakistan and POK identified as Atta Muhammed alias Adil Mubasir, son of Ghulam Nabi of Tanta Kahara; Muhammed Yasir alias Shahid, son of Ghulam Muhammed of Kunthal Tanta; Muhammed Shafi alias Nadeem Bhai, son of Ghulam Muhammed of Trinkal Kahara; Amjid Ali alias Rashid, son of Abdul Gani of Trinkal Kahara; and Majid Hussain alias Abu Zahid Saqib, son of Mangta Bhat of Manoie, Chilli Pingal, Gandoh.