SIU raids 5 locations in Doda

Jammu: The sleuths of Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K Police Saturday carried out raids at multiple locations in Gandoh area of Doda district.
SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom told Greater Kashmir that the raids were conducted by the SIU Doda in connection with case FIR No 6 of 2021 under Sections 121, 121-A, and 122 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 13, 18, and 20 of the ULA (P) Act registered at Police Station Gandoh.
He said that in the operation, SIU Doda searched houses of local terrorists presently operating from Pakistan and POK identified as Atta Muhammed alias Adil Mubasir, son of Ghulam Nabi of Tanta Kahara; Muhammed Yasir alias Shahid, son of Ghulam Muhammed of Kunthal Tanta; Muhammed Shafi alias Nadeem Bhai, son of Ghulam Muhammed of Trinkal Kahara; Amjid Ali alias Rashid, son of Abdul Gani of Trinkal Kahara; and Majid Hussain alias Abu Zahid Saqib, son of Mangta Bhat of Manoie, Chilli Pingal, Gandoh.
Qayoom said that all these local terrorists had exfiltrated to Pakistan or POK in the early nineties and were presently operating from Pakistan and were desperately trying to revive terrorism in Doda by contacting local youth through various virtual modes by instigating them to join terrorism.
He said that the evidence and clues surfaced during searches and raids were being made part of the investigation of the case.
"The investigation has revealed the identification of the supporters and sympathisers of terrorists who are working as Over Ground Workers for terrorist organisations and they will be booked accordingly,” Qayoom said.