SIU raids LeT terrorist’s house in Pulwama

Srinagar: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K Police conducted searches in the Kakapora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.
Quoting official sources, a local news gathering agency GNS reported that searches were conducted at the Kakapora residence of Abdul Aziz Dar, son of Ghulam Muhammad Dar.
Aziz is the father of active LeT terrorist Reyaz Ahmad Dar, who has been active for eight years and is believed to be one of the oldest surviving terrorists.
The official sources said that the searches were conducted in connection with case FIR No 239/2022 of Police Station Pulwama.
Meanwhile, Police in Bandipora in presence of Executive Magistrate attached double storied residential houses of Abdul Majeed Reshi, father of accused Aijaz Ahmad Reshi at Gundpora, Rampura and Muhammad Jamal Malik, father of accused Maqsood Ahmad Malik of Chitteybandey, Aragam, Bandipora, under Section 25 of the UAP Act.
A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that both the accused were terrorist associates and have already been arrested.
“The process for attachment of property belonging to the accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated under Section 25 of the UA(P) Act by the order of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir vide order No DIVCOM- ‘K’/Rtn/05/2023 dated February 10, 2023,” the Police spokesman said.
He said that according to the notice, the owner of these houses have been restrained to transfer, lease out, dispose-off, change its nature, or deal with the property in any manner without the permission of the designated authority.
The Police spokesman said that any violation would attract penal provision of law.