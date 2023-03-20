SIU raids LeT terrorist’s house in Pulwama

Srinagar: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K Police conducted searches in the Kakapora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

Quoting official sources, a local news gathering agency GNS reported that searches were conducted at the Kakapora residence of Abdul Aziz Dar, son of Ghulam Muhammad Dar.

Aziz is the father of active LeT terrorist Reyaz Ahmad Dar, who has been active for eight years and is believed to be one of the oldest surviving terrorists.

The official sources said that the searches were conducted in connection with case FIR No 239/2022 of Police Station Pulwama.