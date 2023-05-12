SIU raids multiple locations in Banihal

Ramban: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K Police carried out raids at multiple locations in Banihal and Ramsoo in Banihal.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that these raids were conducted to tighten the noose around those inimical elements that always try to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in J&K.

It said that in the run up to upcoming G20 meeting at Srinagar, Police was leaving no stone unturned to defeat all the nefarious designs of the anti-national events and make the event a grand success.