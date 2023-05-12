SIU raids multiple locations in Banihal

Ramban: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K Police carried out raids at multiple locations in Banihal and Ramsoo in Banihal.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that these raids were conducted to tighten the noose around those inimical elements that always try to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in J&K.
It said that in the run up to upcoming G20 meeting at Srinagar, Police was leaving no stone unturned to defeat all the nefarious designs of the anti-national events and make the event a grand success.
The statement said that Police has upped its ante against these terrorist sympathisers and the enemies of peace.
It said that seven different houses belonging to Over Ground Workers (OGWs), relatives of Pakistani-settled terrorists and terrorist sympathisers were raided.
The statement said that a lot of digital incriminating material was recovered form these places.