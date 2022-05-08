Sketching in madrassas to women empowerment, Mumbai-based artist starts 'Missal Kashmir'

Srinagar: From taking colours and sketch books inside 'Madrassas' for encouraging children to channelise their creativity to motivating women to take up self-employment, Mumbai-based artist Rouble Nagi has started a programme 'Missal Kashmir', calling the Valley a "land of infinite possibilities".

Born into an Army family in Jammu and a graduate from the Slade School of Fine Art, London, Nagi is a firm believer that colours can do wonders, especially for children. "We should brush away the dull for brighter mornings and wider smiles," the artist said.

She along with her team has been travelling to remote places such as Watlab, Sangrama, Handwara, Langate and the rural belt of Pulwama educating children with arts and the language of paints while advocating women to generate employment for themselves.