SKIMS, Soura reports 17,579 deaths in 6 years

Srinagar: At least 17,579 deaths were reported at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura in the last six years.
According to an official data accessed by Greater Kashmir these deaths were reported between October 2016 and October 2022.
As per the data, 1833 deaths were reported under Medical Oncology, Radiotherapy, Clinical Haematology and Surgical Oncology, 1145 deaths were reported under Nephrology department and 1745 were accidental deaths between October 2016 and October 2022.
Medical Superintendent, SKIMS, Prof Farooq A Jan told Greater Kashmir that the death rate is within a permissible limit.
“Whether it is a gross death rate or net death rate, it is within acceptable limits. Our gross death rate is 3 percent and net death rate is 2 percent, which is below the death rates of AIIMS and PGI Chandigarh,” he said.
Dr Jan said that figures cannot be treated in isolation and have to be treated with the admissions and discharges.
“So the figures are well within the limits and standard,” he said.
In the same period, 64,504 Out Patient Department (OPD) cards were issued under the Nephrology Department and 27,727 cancer patients were registered at SKIMS.
Besides that, 2473 patients were admitted and treated at the State Cancer Institute from December 5, 2020 to October 2022.
In the same period, 659 cancer patients died.
As per the official data, 50,887 patients have availed benefits under Golden Card at SKIMS till date.
Currently, SKIMS has 12 counters operational including one counter at SKIMS, Maternity Hospital and three at Daycare.
Earlier this month, Director SKIMS, Dr Parvaiz Koul said that approximately 10,000 deaths in J&K are caused by air pollution each year.
He had said that the particulate matter 2.5 exposure was responsible for about 10,000 fatalities annually and that it must be countered.