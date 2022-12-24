SKIMS, Soura reports 17,579 deaths in 6 years

Srinagar: At least 17,579 deaths were reported at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura in the last six years.

According to an official data accessed by Greater Kashmir these deaths were reported between October 2016 and October 2022.

As per the data, 1833 deaths were reported under Medical Oncology, Radiotherapy, Clinical Haematology and Surgical Oncology, 1145 deaths were reported under Nephrology department and 1745 were accidental deaths between October 2016 and October 2022.