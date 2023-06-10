SKUAST-K, IARI team helps preserve Gurez’s heritage crop

Gurez: The organic black cumin, known for its aroma and other nutritional values, grown naturally in the wild habitations of the high mountainous valley of Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora, has now been preserved and domesticated with help from a team of scientists from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) and the Mountain Agriculture Research and Extension Station established by the Indian Agricultural and Research Institute (IARI) in the tribal valley.

Both centers are involved in keeping the nature of the horticultural and agricultural products in Gurez Valley organic with the help of various scientific techniques and awareness campaigns among the farmers.

For some time now, the centers have been helping the naturally grown black cumin in tribal or wild habitats to be harvested domestically to uplift the socio-economic status of the community, besides preserving the indigenous varieties via germplasm preservation techniques.

In the process, the center collected wild but mature tubers from various mountainous areas and grew them in different designated areas.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Head of the Mountain Agriculture Research and Extension Station at Izmerg, Bilal Ahmad Bhat said, “We checked the spice's performance and various parameters, including aroma and nutritional values in the labs."