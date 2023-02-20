SKUAST-K, ICCR to hold Int’l Education Fair 2023 in New Delhi

New Delhi: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is organising International Education Fair 2023 at New Delhi.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and President of Indian Council for Cultural Relations V Sahasrabudhe, ambassadors and education attaches of various countries would be attending the event aimed to showcase the strength of the country, Jammu and Kashmir, and SKUAST-K and SKUAST-J as potential destinations for international students in higher education.

The event would showcase India’s national resolve to be the knowledge superpower and global hub of education, together with its rich cultural heritage and tradition that would promote social and cultural exchange between the nations.