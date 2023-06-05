SKUAST-K ranks 5th among agricultural universities

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) secured the fifth rank among agriculture universities under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2023 of the Union Ministry of Education with a cumulative score of 59.50.

A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that among the overall agriculture institutions of the country, it is ranked ninth alongside IARI, NDRI, IVRI, and CIFE. Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh announced the ranking and results of the NIRF-2023 in New Delhi on Monday.

SKUAST-K has been able to consolidate and improve its position further from 6th best SAU last year, furthering the university's upward trajectory of placement in the league of elite agricultural institutions of the country.

SKUAST-K is among only three universities of J&K, alongside KU and JU with a cumulative score highest among the ranked universities. The university is already ranked as the ‘Band Excellent’ under Atal Innovation Ranking.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai complimented all the ranks and cadres of the university including the management, faculty, students, and ministerial staff in propelling the outstanding growth of the university during the last three years.