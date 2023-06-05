SKUAST-K ranks 5th among agricultural universities

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) secured the fifth rank among agriculture universities under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2023 of the Union Ministry of Education with a cumulative score of 59.50.
A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that among the overall agriculture institutions of the country, it is ranked ninth alongside IARI, NDRI, IVRI, and CIFE. Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh announced the ranking and results of the NIRF-2023 in New Delhi on Monday.
SKUAST-K has been able to consolidate and improve its position further from 6th best SAU last year, furthering the university's upward trajectory of placement in the league of elite agricultural institutions of the country.
SKUAST-K is among only three universities of J&K, alongside KU and JU with a cumulative score highest among the ranked universities. The university is already ranked as the ‘Band Excellent’ under Atal Innovation Ranking.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai complimented all the ranks and cadres of the university including the management, faculty, students, and ministerial staff in propelling the outstanding growth of the university during the last three years.
He said that the university’s renewed focus, vision, and mission based on developing nationally recognised and internationally connected academic and research programmes driven by reforms, innovation, translational research, and entrepreneurship as well as improvement in the overall ecosystem of governance had helped the university improve its academic and human resource output and stand tall among agricultural universities of the country.
Prof Ganai said that the achievement was an outcome of collaborative teamwork building upon mutual strengths of various academic and research units of the university and making a significant impact. He expressed hope that this would further invigorate university ranks towards excellence as well as help the university garner funding and connectivity with global leaders in education and research.
Prof Ganai said that SKUAST-K had led the country in evolving a working model of NEP-2020 as well as projecting India as a potential destination for higher education.
He said that the improved ranking was a result of the improvement of academic standards and achievements of faculty and students at national and international levels, bringing outstanding feats for the university.