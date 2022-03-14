SKY-ROCKETING AIRFARES TO KASHMIR | In Lok Sabha, Farooq asks GOI to rationalise ticket prices

Srinagar: National Conference president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday sought rationalisation of airfare to all domestic tourists destinations in the country including Kashmir.

He said escalation of airfare dampens the plans of those countrymen who can ill-afford to pay hefty amounts of pleasure trips across the country.

"People across the country cannot afford to visit domestic destinations due to skyrocketing airfare. There, it is imperative for the government to rationalise the airfare, so that country men can visit these domestic destinations, particularly Kashmir," he said.