Slain Soura cop's daughter's last trip to tuition leaves her scarred for life

Srinagar/New Delhi: The shell-shocked nine-year-old daughter of police constable Saifullah Qadri often breaks down as she remembers her father and is overcome with regret for asking him to accompany her for tuition classes on May 24, the day he was gunned down by terrorists.

A student of class 3, Syed Safa Qadiri's world came crashing down as she witnessed terrorists pumping bullets into her father.

With a bandaged hand, Safa, who also received gunshot wounds, is unable to come out of the nightmarish experience and is often seen gazing at the ceiling of her room with questions like "mere papa jannat mein gaye honge na (My father must have gone to heaven)", says her mother Rabia.