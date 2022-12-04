Slam dunk: Inshah Bashir drops dis from her ability

Srinagar: She does not need easy. She just needs possible.

Turning her physical disability into her strength and overcoming every adversity, Wheelchair Basketball champion, Inshah Bashir Saturday added another feather to her cap when she received the National Award from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi.

Inshah of Beerwah, Budgam, received the National Award for Individual Excellence 2022 'Shrestha Divyangjan' - Locomotor Disability - on Saturday at a glittering function held in New Delhi.

On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, President Murmu as part of the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for 2021 and 2022 felicitated 52 such people for their laudable contributions in various fields. Among them was Inshah Bashir from Kashmir who has been a shining example of courage and determination.