Slamming arbitrary laws unacceptable to J&K’s people: Altaf Bukhari

The party also urged the Central Government to intervene in this matter that poses a threat to the integrity and soul of our constitution.

The memorandum also reads that Apni Party has always welcomed the prospective initiatives that are incorporated to uplift the regional economy and benefit the local inhabitant of J&K, but the Real Estate Summit held in Jammu undermines the Domicile Law that has been introduced to safeguard the rights of the natives of J&K.

“Such moves require majoritarian consent of the locals which can thereafter be implemented by a government elected by the people. The local population has a deep resentment over these arbitrary laws, which routinely gives them an impression of disempowerment and adds further to the feeling of alienation.”

It reads that Apni Party is resolute in its demand that these decisions fall specifically under the domain of an elected government while the current administration must focus on safeguarding the rights of the people, curbing spiking unemployment rates and inflation in the Union Territory.

It also reads that moreover, Apni Party demands that the Government should desist from censoring the media in Jammu and Kashmir and should encourage the constructive criticism that is essential for bolstering democratic values.

“The Constitution of India guarantees ‘Right to Freedom of Opinion and Expression’ which needs to be put in practice in letter and spirit. The media outlets and Press are facing immense hurdles in reporting on ground and numerous policies are being introduced every now and then which impedes it to function properly.”