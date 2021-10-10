Slew of measures taken to instill confidence among minorities

Dozens of families, majority of them of government employees, living in transit camps at various places in Kashmir have returned to the Valley over the years after getting jobs under the Prime Minister’s special employment scheme for Kashmiri migrants.

The transit camps are located in Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag, Kupwara and at some other places. “Most of the employees putting up in transit camp have been appointed in various government departments and are working here since a decade,” a senior police officer said. “Police and administration have assured them of heightened security and asked them not to panic.”

The officer said that more police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed at these camps. “There was round the clock security at these transit camps, and it has been further beefed up,” the officer said.

He said that a slew of security measures including “round-the-clock contact with minority communities and round-the-clock patrolling” have been taken.