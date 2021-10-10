Slew of measures taken to instill confidence among minorities

Srinagar: In the wake of civilian killings, police authorities here have taken a slew of measures to instill sense of security among the people particularly the minorities in Kashmir even as security around transit camps has been augmented, officials said.
Officials said that back-to-back security review meetings have been held by the Kashmir Zone Police and security around the transit camps has been augmented.
Dozens of families, majority of them of government employees, living in transit camps at various places in Kashmir have returned to the Valley over the years after getting jobs under the Prime Minister’s special employment scheme for Kashmiri migrants.
The transit camps are located in Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag, Kupwara and at some other places. “Most of the employees putting up in transit camp have been appointed in various government departments and are working here since a decade,” a senior police officer said. “Police and administration have assured them of heightened security and asked them not to panic.”
The officer said that more police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed at these camps. “There was round the clock security at these transit camps, and it has been further beefed up,” the officer said.
He said that a slew of security measures including “round-the-clock contact with minority communities and round-the-clock patrolling” have been taken.
The officer said that measures to instill sense of security among the minorities living outside the transit camps have also been taken. “In those areas where these members of the minority community live, presence of security forces is ensured round the clock,” he said.
A strategy to foil any further attack has also been chalked out. “Intelligence and other security apparatus have been strengthened,” he said, adding that close coordination is being maintained between different security agencies to keep inimical elements at bay. The officer said that since the first recent civilian killing there has been heavy deployment of security across Kashmir. He said that joint parties of police and security forces in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir have also erected checkpoints and installed mobile bullet proof bunkers to carry out frisking of commuters and pedestrians.
“There have also been speculative CASOs in parts of city and elsewhere in Kashmir,” he said, adding that extra efforts are being made for area domination in entire Kashmir. “Cops in civvies have been deployed in nook and corner of the Valley to gather the intelligence and monitor the movement,” the officer added.