Slide hits truck; 4 killed in Ramban

Ramban: Four persons died after huge rocks and landslides hit a moving truck and pushed it into a Nallah at Silad, Sherbiibi area of Banihal on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramban district early Tuesday morning.

Among the dead, driver and conductor were brothers while two others who were travelling in the truck were also brothers. Police said the truck (JK03J 0312) on its way to Srinagar from Jammu was hit by a massive landslide and boulders and pushed it into a gorge.

Four occupants of the truck including its driver died on the spot.

The officials said on getting information, Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies trapped under rocks and landslide in the gorge and shifted them to Sub District Hospital Banihal for identification and other legal medico formalities.